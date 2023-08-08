INDEPENDENCE – Joan Eileen Staebell, 82, of Davenport, Iowa and formerly of Independence, Iowa died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport, Iowa with her family at her side.
A Celebration of Life with inurnment at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Joan was born on August 23, 1940, in Independence, the daughter of John and Mary (Ward) Fitzgerald. She graduated from St John High School in 1958 and was married to Vincent G. Staebell. The couple later divorced.
She is survived by three children: Paula Staebell, Cedar Rapids, Chris (Cindy) Staebell, Eldridge, Iowa, Carrie (Andy) Enright, Ankeny, Iowa; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Betty McGill, Mary Ann Rasmussen; and two brothers: Gene and Jerry Fitzgerald.
The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
