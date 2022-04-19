INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC), Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, and Jesup Chamber of Commerce are hosting a career fair to help connect Buchanan County area employers and employees.
The event will be Wednesday, May 4, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Heartland Acres Agribition Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd, Independence.
Employers may visit www.growbuchanan.com or contact Lisa Kremer, BCEDC Executive Director at 319-334-7497 / director@growbuchanan.com for information on to register as an exhibitor.
Positions currently offered include: HVAC tech, plumbing installers, CNC & press brake operators, skilled production techs, summer intern opportunities in light manufacturing, maintenance techs, welders and metal fabricators, general construction labor, skilled carpenters, CDL drivers, accountants, electricians, parts and inventory specialists, bank tellers and customer service representatives, RNs, LPNs, resident treatment workers, and more.
Also partnering with the event are Iowa Workforce Development, Sedona Staffing, and Hawkeye Community College.