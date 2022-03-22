BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Economic Development is partnering with CoWork591 for a Job Fair at CoWork591 to be held on Wednesday, March 30 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. This is an opportunity for perspective job seekers to meet with employers on a more intimate level. Because our job fair is being held at CoWork591 located at 591 Young Street in Jesup, we can offer job seekers a relaxed and comfortable setting to explore job opportunities.
Kelly Seehase of CoWork591 said of their first ever Job Fair, “Through my experience with the Jesup CAPS program, I have seen interest from high school age students who would rather work instead of go right into college. I thought a job fair would be a great way to show them what opportunities are out there and right here in Buchanan County.”
Those businesses participating in this job fair are Geater Machining and Manufacturing, Wapsie Valley Creamery, Bertch, Spahn and Rose, Jesup Community School District, Buchanan County Health Center, Prinsco, Manatts, BankIowa and County Line Feed Mill. The job fair is open to all job seekers.