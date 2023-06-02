INDEPENDENCE – John A. Nagle, 77 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Iowa City, Iowa, after many years of battling illness.
There will be no local services at this time.
John Anthony Nagle was born March 11, 1946, in Long Beach, Calif., the son of Carl Edger Nagle and Sarah Susan (Campiglia) Nagle.
John is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Renee Nagle of Independence; his three children; seven grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; one brother; one sister; and several nieces and nephews.
White Funeral Home, Independence, IA, is in charge of arrangements.