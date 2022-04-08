JESUP – Each home Waterloo Black Hawks hockey game at Young Arena someone is recognized through a “VGM Seats of Honor” presentation. At the March 27 game, John Crawford of Jesup was recognized for his Navy service.
US Navy Chief Petty Officer John Crawford graduated from Jesup High School in 1964 and enlisted in the Navy in 1965. After more than two years of electronics repair training he was assigned to the Naval Communication Station on Guam in support of Vietnam operations.
While on Guam Chief Crawford received special recognition for overhauling special communication devices critical for US Navy operations in Vietnam and the Pacific Theater of Operations, for deploying a communication system that went to the island of Saipan for emergency support following a devastating hurricane, for resolving a problem with submarine communication issue, and several other special operations.
After Guam, Chief Crawford was accepted in the Navy’s Operation Deepfreeze—a year wintering over on the Antarctic continent in support to the National Science Foundation Antarctic Research Scientists. Chief Crawford had the opportunity to stand “upside down at the bottom of the world at the geographic south pole” and had his re-enlistment ceremony while riding on a dog sled! He participated in closing down a National Science Foundation penguin study program in a rookery with over 800,000 penguins. During the six-month winter with no mail, no fresh food and no outside contact except by radio, he operated and maintained a science project that didn’t have a caretaker from the National Science Foundation. The recognition he is proudest for is receiving the Navy Achievement Medal for establishing an emergency communications relay to support a group of scientists working in a remote location that was out of range of base communications.
His next duty station was a Navy support unit in Norfolk, Va., where as a sailor and subsequently in Civil Service for the Navy, he made emergency electronics repair visits to Sixth Fleet ships and Navy bases. He made multiple trips to Italy, Spain, France, Greece, Norway, UK, Iceland, Guam, Bermuda and Barbados.
On July 3, 1976, Crawford was unexpectedly sent by Navy plane and helicopter to the flight deck of the USS Forrestal in New York Harbor. The next day the Forrestal was to be the base of a salute to our Countries 200th anniversary, with the President of the United States and many other dignitaries on board. A serious problem had developed in the satellite communication system being used for critical communications. Crawford was able to correct the problem and all systems were restored to full operation. He was able to view all the celebrations from his position on an upper level on the ship, and ultimately received a special commendation for this effort.
Chief Crawford retired from the Navy in June 1989. Crawford has had many travel opportunities associated with the training and experience he received in the Navy and has visited 47 countries on six continents. He continues his service as Commander of the Jesup American Legion Pump-Scheer Post 342.
At the hockey game recognition ceremony, Chief Crawford received a Quilt of Valor, pieced by his sister. The Quilt of Valor program is to bestow a universal symbol and token of thanks, solace, and remembrance to those who serve in harm’s way to protect and defend our lives and freedoms. The Quilt says unequivocally, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.” The Quilts of Valor Foundation has partnered with the Vietnam War Commemoration Program, created through the 2008 National Defense Authorization Act to honor all those who served during the Vietnam War. The quilt and Vietnam service pin were presented by Army Vietnam Veteran Dan Boberg, Vice Commander of Iowa Department of the American Legion with support from John’s extended family and friends.
Visit https://www.qovf.org/ for information about the Quilts of Valor Foundation and the Vietnam War Commemoration Program.