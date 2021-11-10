John E. Payne

MANCHESTER – John was born on July 19, 1946, in Manchester, the son of Adlia R. and Lillian M. (Soukup) Payne. He attended the Country Schools just south of Quasqueton before attending the East Buchanan Elementary School in Quasqueton. On November 23, 1991, he married Theresa Ann Postel, in Independence. Together they made their home in Quasqueton. John worked for over twenty-five years delivering the Des Moines Register newspaper throughout the Quasqueton area.
John loved to go fishing, and was often found on the banks of the Wapsipinicon River trying to get his catch of the day.
John is survived by his wife, Theresa Payne, Independence, a son Scott Payne, Grinnell, five grandchildren, a brother, Don (Janice) Payne, Wilmer, Minn., two sisters, Mary Cerwick, Marion, and Doris (Clayton) Ohrt, Rowley, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Adlia and Lillian Payne, an infant son Adlia Payne, and three brothers, Adlia Jr. “Roy”, Richard, and Thomas Payne.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
