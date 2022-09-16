Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – John G. Lehs, 94, of Independence, IA, died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence, IA. Burial will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Garden in Hazelton, IA. Visitation will be from 12 PM until the service on Saturday.

Tags

Trending Food Videos