INDEPENDENCE – John G. Lehs, 94, of Independence, IA, died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence, IA. Burial will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Garden in Hazelton, IA. Visitation will be from 12 PM until the service on Saturday.
John was born on March 6, 1928, in Arlington, IA, the son of Stanley A. and Anna W. (Wessels) Lehs. He attended elementary school in Fayette County, IA, and went on to graduate in 1946 from Maynard High School in Maynard, IA. On December 2, 1951, he married Ruth M. Poock at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Klinger, IA. They made their home and farmed in rural Stanley, IA, and later, Rowley, IA. John worked for a short time at Rath Packing in Waterloo, IA, and Northwestern Railroad. John also had a milk route, in eastern Iowa collecting milk from dairy farms. John later worked outside of the farm for Big Timber in Vinton, IA, and drove a truck for United Agri Products in Independence, IA. In 1992, John and Ruth retired to an acreage near Winthrop, IA.
He is survived by his children, David (Cathy) Lehs, Independence, IA, Susan (Ron) Oline, Independence, IA, Richard Lehs, Winthrop, IA, Marsha Lehs, Independence, IA, Marlon Lehs, Winthrop, IA, and Tim (Joan) Lehs, Winthrop, IA, ten grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, two sisters, Wilma Keppler, and Mary Anne Knight, both of Oelwein, IA, three sisters-in-law, Darlys Milius, Denver, IA, Arlene Lehs, Charles City, IA, and Lois Lehs, Fayette, IA, a brother-in-law, Arlin (Pat) Poock, Klinger, IA, and many nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Anna Lehs, his wife, Ruth Lehs, five brothers: Paul, Heinz, Martin, Arnold, and Randolph Lehs, and a sister, Gerda Hock.