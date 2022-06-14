INDEPENDENCE- John P. Gaul, 87, of Independence, IA died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home in Independence, IA, surrounded by his family.
John was born on September 24, 1934, in Alton, IA, the son of Nicholas and Antonette (Haupert) Gaul. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Alton, IA, and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1952. He lived and worked in Oelwein, IA, before enlisting into the United States Army on June 25, 1954. The Army sent John to Signal School where he learned a skill that he would carry with him for the rest of his life. He served in Japan for most of his three years in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1957. He returned to Iowa and a job with the Northwestern Bell Co., in Oelwein, IA. John quickly made friends with his coworkers who later introduced him to the love of his life, Nancy C. Bond. John and Nancy were married on February 13, 1961, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA. They made their home in Independence and raised four children together. John worked with Northwestern Bell/U.S. West for just over 33 years, finally retiring in 1990.
John spent years volunteering throughout Independence. He served on the Independence City Council and the Wapsipinicon Golf Course Board. John also helped to manage the Independence Town Baseball Team, coached little league, and was a Boy Scout Master. He once served as Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus in Independence, IA, and was a faithful member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence.
John made sure to leave his mark on Independence, as he designed and raised the funds for the big “I” signs that for years greeted visitors to Independence as they entered the town.
His proudest accomplishment was his family. He loved every minute of family gatherings and watching his grandchildren’s sports. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and helping out on the Hosch farm. He will be missed for the laughter shared and the joy he gave everyone in his life.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Gaul, Independence, IA, his children; Alan (Valerie) Gaul, Debary, FL, Carolyn (Mike) Hosch, Rowley, IA, Beth (Marty) Flaucher, Independence, IA, and Dennis (Sherry) Gaul, Aplington, IA, eight grandchildren, Chris Gaul, Ben Gaul, Brad (Stephanie) Flaucher, Ryan (Ashley) Flaucher, Catie (Blake) Vander Molen, Brian Gaul, Nick Gaul, and Sarah Gaul, two great grandchildren, Vivian Flaucher and Sofia Vander Molen, a brother Joe Gaul, Gladstone, MO, and many nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Antonette Gaul, four sisters; Shirley Henshaw, Delores Penning, Audrey Hibbing, and Helen Fischer, and two brothers Donald and Jim Gaul.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA, with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Independence. A visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Friday, June 17th at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cedar Valley Hospice or St. John Catholic School.
