Gus Aubrey, 87, of Oelwein, Iowa, died suddenly on Sunday afternoon, July 10, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Oelwein.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein, with Rev. Ray Atwood officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. A Parish Scripture Service will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Military Graveside Rights will be held by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
John Patrick Aubrey was born December 31, 1934, in Oelwein, the son of John Samuel Aubrey and Agnes (Egan) Aubrey. Gus was united in marriage to Joann Mardell Dumpman on February 11, 1956, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. Gus served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959.
Gus is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joann Aubrey of Oelwein.
Gus was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Diane Lynn at birth; four sisters; and two brothers.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.