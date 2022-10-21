Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – John Ray Taylor, 80, passed at his home in Independence on October 16, 2022. He is survived by his wife Beverly. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Tags

Trending Food Videos