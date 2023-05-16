INDEPENDENCE – On Wednesday, May 11, 2023, Independence Police arrested twenty-nine (29) year old Cole Johnson of Independence. Police were called to a residence in the 300 block of 4th Street SE on a report of a family disturbance. When police arrived, Cole was present and displayed a knife at Officers. Cole refused to follow commands of officers and was subdued using Taser Conducted Electrical Weapon (CEW). Cole was detained without further incident. After an investigation as to what transpired prior to police arrival, Cole was charged with the following offenses:
- Assault Against Peace Officer with Dangerous Weapon, a Class D Felony punishable up to five (5) years imprisonment.
- Domestic Abuse Assault — Causing Bodily Injury, a Serious Misdemeanor punishable up to one (1) year imprisonment.
- Interference with Official Acts, a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to thirty (30) days in jail.
The Independence Police were assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and AMR Ambulance Service.
After his arrest, Cole was charged with a new charge of Criminal Mischief – 2nd Degree. This charge stems from his arrest on April 29, 2023. On that occasion, Cole was charged with Willful Injury, Harassment – 1st Degree, and three (3) counts of Child Endangerment.
Criminal Mischief – 2nd Degree is a Class D Felony and is punishable by up to five (5) years imprisonment.
NOTICE: A Criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.