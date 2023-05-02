INDEPENDENCE – During the early morning hours on April 29, 2023, Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 6th Avenue SW for a report of a male and female possibly fighting in a back yard. Upon arrival, officers were advised by neighbors that a female had been knocking on doors yelling for help. Officers located the female victim and observed that she had been stabbed. The female victim was able to wake up a neighbor who then applied a homemade tourniquet. The female victim was then transported to the local hospital with non-life threating injuries.
Officers located the defendant, Cole Michael Johnson of Independence, age 29, at the female victim’s residence. Johnson was taken into custody and transported to the Buchanan County Jail. Johnson was charged with the following:
- Willful Injury causing Bodily Injury – Class D Felony
- Harassment in the 1st Degree – Aggravated Misdemeanor
- Three counts of Child Endangerment – Aggravated Misdemeanor
Johnson’s bond was set at $10,000.
The Independence Police Department was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Fire Department, and AMR Ambulance Service.