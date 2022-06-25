Junior shortstop – and now power hitter – Mitchell Johnson has had himself a pretty good week. Homers in 4 straight games, including a dinger in the second game against Benton, two homeruns against Decorah on Wednesday, followed up by 4 bombs in a double-header at Williamsburg on Thursday. I tried to look up the single game records, but to no avail. I imagine this must be some kind of record. Not only in the Independence record books, but the state. I’ll try to find out….
Just this week alone Johnson is 11 of 15 with 7 homeruns.
DECORAH – Wednesday, June 22, 2022: Junior shortstop Mitchell Johnson was 3 for 4 including two homeruns in a big Mustangs extra inning win on Wednesday night in Decorah (16-7). Mitch Johnson knocked in a total of 6 runs. Little brother, sophomore Luke Johnson got the start for the Class 3A, No. 8-ranked Mustangs and pitched well against a very good Decorah Vikings team.
Luke Johnson would scatter just 5 hits over 4 innings of action, giving up just 1 earned run. But the defense was no help for the sophomore righty, as the Mustangs would commit 4 errors behind him.
Freshman Sam Hamilton came on in relief going 1 inning and giving up no runs on just one hit. Sophomore Chase Kiler added 2.1 innings of relief and was solid, giving up just 1 earned run and 2 hits.
Sophomore Trey Weber also had 3 hits for the Mustangs, going 3 for 4 and scoring 4 times.
Senior Dalton Hoover is starting to hit after a slow start to the season, picking up 2 hits of his own, while Luke Johnson had 2 hits and junior Korver Hupke was 2 for 2. Senior Marcus Beatty smoked two doubles and knocked in 2 runs.
Trey Weber, So-2B 3 for 4, 4RUNS, SB
Marcus Beatty, Sr-CF 2 for 5, 2doubles, 2RBI
Mitchell Johnson, Jr-SS 3 for 4, 2RUNS, 2HR, 6RBI, SAC
Keegan Schmitt, Sr-C 1 for 5,
Korver Hupke, Jr-1B 2 for 2, BB, HBP
Teegan McEnany, Sr-LF 0 for 4
Keegan Palmer, Jr-3B 0 for 4
Dalton Hoover, Sr-RF 2 for 4, RUN
Luke Johnson, So-P 2 for 3, 2RUNS, BB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 T
Indee 1 0 1 2 0 0 1 4 9
Decorah 1 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 5
WILLIAMSBURG – Thursday, June 23, 2022: Well Mitchell Johnson is certainly dialed in as he continues to hit bombs – 4 more on the day, including a Grand Slam in the 2nd game against the Williamsburg Raiders (6-13) on Thursday night in Williamsburg.
Johnson hit 3 homers in the first game – in a Mustangs 14-0 win. Three solo shots and a 2-run shot accounted for 4 runs for the Mustangs as he went 3 for 4 in the game.
Senior pitcher Marcus Beatty gave up only 2 hits in 4.2 innings of work, striking out 7 for the win. Beatty also had a homerun for the Mustangs, a two-run shot.
Senior Teegan McEnany and Junior Keegan Palmer also hit homers for the Mustangs.
Trey Weber 1 for 3, RUN, BB
Marcus Beatty 1 for 2, 2RUNS, HR 2RBI, 2BB
Mitchell Johnson 3 for 4, 3RUNS, 3HR, 4RBI,
Keegan Schmitt 0 for 1, 2RUNS, 3BB
Jackson Toale 0 for 0
Korver Hupke 2 for 3, 2RUNS, HBP
Teegan McEnany 2 for 3, 2RUNS, HR, 3RBI, SAC
Keegan Palmer 1 for 3, 2RUNS, HR, 3RBI, BB
Dalton Hoover 1 for 2, RBI, SAC, SB
Luke Johnson 0 for 3
Christopher Meyer 0 for 1
1 2 3 4 5 T
Indee 2 1 1 6 4 14
Wburg 0 0 0 0 0 0
In game two, the Mustangs had 9 hits including two homeruns in a Mustangs 12-1 win. Mitchell Johnson hit a Grand Slam and sophomore Trey Weber hit his first career homer.
Trey Weber 1 for 3, RUN, HR, 2RBI, BB
Marcus Beatty 0 for 2, RUN, RBI, BB
Mitch Johnson 1 for 2, RUN, HR, 4RBI, BB, SB
Keegan Schmitt 0 for 3
Korver Hupke 2 for 3, 2RUNS,
Teegan McEnany 1 for 3, 3RUNS, ROE
Keegan Palmer 1 for 2, BB
Dalton Hoover. 2 for 2, RUN, RBI, SAC, SB
Sam Hamilton 1 for 2, 2RUNS, 2RBI, BB
Kaden Kremer 2RUNS
Jackson Toale 0 for 1
1 2 3 4 5 T
Indee 0 3 0 5 4 12
Wburg 0 0 1 0 0 1
The Mustangs have won 5 straight games and move to 19-7 on the year. The Mustangs will be at Mount Mercy College on Saturday for a double-header against Marion (17-8).
