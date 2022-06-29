INDEPENDENCE – Monday, June 27, 2022: Mitchell Johnson stepped to the plate in the bottom of the 7th inning against Beckman Catholic, down by a run and launched a game winning walk off Home Run for a Mustangs come from behind 7-6 win in game one of the double-header. This was Johnson’s 10th homer of the year and his 8th round-tripper in the last 7 games — and it took some late game heroics and a big 5 run inning, but the Mustangs would take both games from the Blazers and raise their record to 21-9 on the season.
The Mustangs were back home on Monday night where they hosted the Class 2A, No. 4-ranked Beckman Catholic Blazers (20-10).
In game 1, the Mustangs trailed 2-0 before plating 3 runs of their own in the 3rd-inning on a Korver Hupke bases loaded double, only to see Beckman re-take the lead in the 5th with 3 runs for a 6-3 lead. The Mustangs would add a run in the sixth to make it 6-4 going into the 7th and final inning. Down 2 runs in their final at-bat, the Mustangs plated 3 runs, including Johnson’s walk off blast.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Beckman 2 0 0 1 3 0 0 6
Indee 0 0 3 0 0 1 3 7
Junior Mitch Johnson continues his power surge and drove in 2 runs. Junior Korver Hupke drove in 3 runs and freshman Sam Hamilton had the other RBI. Sophomore Trey Weber had 2 hits, going 2 for 4.
Senior Marcus Beatty was on the mound for the Mustangs and gave up just two hits but walks and hit-by-pitches helped plate 5 earned runs. Beatty struck out 3, walked 4, and hit 3. Senior Jake Sidles came on in relief and was outstanding, going 3 innings and allowing just 1 earned run on 2 hits, striking out 3.
Trey Weber, So-2B 2 for 4, 2RUNS, SB
Marcus Beatty, Sr-P 1 for 4
Mitch Johnson, Jr-SS 1 for 3, 2RUNS, HR, 2RBI, HBP
Korver Hupke, Jr-1B 1 for 3, double, 3RBI
Teegan McEnany, Sr-CF 0 for 3
Keegan Palmer, Jr-3B 1 for 1, RUN, 2BB
Sam Hamilton, Fr-DH 1 for 3, RBI
Jackson Toale, Sr-LF 0 for 0, PO
Dalton Hoover, Sr-RF 0 for 3
Luke Johnson, So-C 1 for 2, 2RUNS, BB
In game 2, the Mustangs trailed throughout, and they were down 4-0 going into the bottom of the 5th inning. A big 5 run inning gave the Mustangs the lead and they would hold on for a 5-4 win.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Beckman 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 4
Indee 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 5
Junior Keegan Palmer took the ball for the Mustangs and went 5 strong innings, giving up 4 earned runs on 9 hits, striking out 1 batter and walking 1. Sophomore Trey Weber came on in relief and was exceptional with 2 innings of work and allowing no runs on 1 hit.
Mitch Johnson had 2 hits (not a homerun, shocker!) and Same Hamilton also had 2 hits in the game, including a double.
Trey Weber, So-2B 0 for 3, RBI, BB
Marcus Beatty, Sr-CF 0 for 4
Mitch Johnson, Jr-SS 2 for 3, RUN
Korver Hupke, Jr-1B 0 for 2, HBP, ROE
Teegan McEnany, Sr-LF 1 for 3, RUN
Drew Beatty, So-DH 1 for 3, RUN, RBI
Keegan Palmer, Jr-P 0 for 0
Sam Hamilton, 2 for 3, RUN, double, RBI
Dalton Hoover, Sr-RF 0 for 3, RUN, ROE
Luke Johnson, So-C 0 for 2, BB
Senior Marcus Beatty sits second all-time in Independence history with 184 total hits (Dustin Hopkins-197). Beatty is tied for 1st all-time in Mustangs history with 16 triples and is one RUN SCORED away from tying for the all-time Mustangs career record (156 runs).
