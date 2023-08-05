Lee Roy Smith, Executive Director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, announced that John Johnson of Winthrop, Iowa, has been selected for induction into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Smith stated, “The National Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Iowa Chapter welcome John as a member of the Class of 2023. The award acknowledges that your life has been significant, and you are leaving behind a legacy that others admire. You have a special place in the heritage of the sport and your legacy is going to be recognized at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Oklahoma.”
Smith continued,” John, you are leaving your family, friends, and wrestling fans a valuable asset… a respectable name and reputation for serving a sport that we all consider worthy of passing on to future generations. We appreciate all you have done for your community and the sport.”
John will receive the “Lifetime Service Award” for his many contributions to the sport as a coach, writer, photographer, official, and broadcaster. He was a four-time national photographer of the year and has been previously inducted twice into the Iowa Central Community College Hall of Fame as an individual and team member and is a member of the National Junior College Wrestling Hall of Fame. Johnson will be inducted into the NWHOF Iowa Chapter during the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association and National Wresting Hall of Fame lunched on October 21st, at the Airport Holiday Inn, in Des Moines. John resides in Winthrop, Iowa, with his wife Lois.