INDEPENDENCE – Independence Mustangs senior Annie Johnson — daughter of Allison and Dr. Jeremy Johnson – will further her academic and athletic careers at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake.
Monday, Johnson signed on the dotted line to play basketball for BVU’s head coach David Wells. Johnson chose BVU because of the atmosphere and education. “Going into Ag Law, BV has the best options for that track,” Johnson said, “For basketball BV has a good team atmosphere and will help me develop my skills.”
Other schools Johnson considered include Presentation College in Aberdeen South Dakota, Coe College in Cedar Rapids. UW-Platteville-Platteville, Southwestern Community College Creston IA, Ellsworth Community College Iowa Falls, Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, and Iowa Central Community College.
Johnson has also played volleyball and golf, lettering in golf for two years.
In the off-season, Johnson played for Team Pressure Basketball Club out of Cornell College in Mount Vernon Iowa. Her coaches were Ben and Lindsay Knake.
Athletic Accolades throughout high school include:
2020-2021 WaMaC Honorable Mention
2021-2022 WaMaC Honorable Mention
2022-2023- WaMaC 2nd Team
Johnson has had 500 rebounds and over 500 career points, making her the third player in Independence girls basketball history to accomplish this in a career.
Johnson was also named Academic All-WaMaC team, junior and senior year.
Johnson’s most memorable moments in her high school athletic career were playing varsity basketball with her sister Katie (sophomore) and watching all the underclassman develop their skills.
Annie’s advice to younger players — play for the name on front, but most importantly play for the person wearing that jersey, if you’re not then you’re not having fun.
“I would like to thank Hugh DeBerg and Lonnie Hammond. These two coaches kept pushing me to become better and step outside my comfort zone. Also, Patrick Abildtrup, Ben & Lindsay Knake for helping me discover my passion for this sport. I would also like to thank the coaching staff this year (Rod Conrad, Zach Osborne, Mark Geertsma and Leah Wroten) for putting me in different roles and developing my leadership skills. I would like to thank my teammates and especially the seniors for always playing by my side throughout my career. And my family for their continued support and their small words of advice throughout the way.” – Annie Johnson