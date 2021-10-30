WINTHROP — The Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association announced that former Independence teacher, John Johnson, will be awarded the Dan McCool Media Award (IOWA). This award is given to honor an individual who has supported and promoted the sport of wrestling through media. Johnson has contributed to the sport of wrestling media through articles, photos, and broadcasting for over 30 years. Additionally, Johnson is also an active IAHSAA and NCAA wrestling official: high School for 33 years- college 26 years.
The award is named after the late Dan McCool, a longtime wrestling media specialist and author. Johnson will be recognized during the IWCOA and National Wrestling Hall of Fame awards luncheon on October 30th, in Des Moines. Johnson resides in Winthrop with his wife Lois.
Johnson is a videographer for FLO wrestling, so the award is related to all his various media contributions to the sport- as it relates to coverage of wrestling in Iowa.
Johnson received the National Wrestling Media Association “Photographer of the Year” in 2002, and was presented the Amateur Wrestling News “Steven Brown Award” for recognition as the nations’ top wrestling photographer in 1997, and has been named Wrestling USA Magazine’s “Photographer of the Year” in 1999 and 2008. Johnson is a member of the NJCAA National Wrestling Hall of Fame (2008).
Besides taking wrestling photos, Johnson also writes articles for many of the nation’s wrestling publications. He has contributed to several colleges and high school media guides with photos and articles, and written articles for tournament publications for colleges.
Johnson’s wrestling knowledge and talents have taken him into the broadcast booth where he has covered for KCRG TV-9 Upper Iowa meets and has been the home announcer for Upper Iowa University for several years. He has broadcasted for the Predicament and with Fox Network KXNO. Johnson has been part of broadcasting for IAHSAA state tournament, along with national tournaments, Big 10 and Big 12 events, and JUCO, NAIA and NCAA championships.
“I am very honored and humbled by this award,” said Johnson, “Dan McCool was a legend in the wrestling world in Iowa, and I am very honored and humbled to receive a media award with Dan’s name on it.”
This particular award has been very emotional for Johnson, as he and Dan McCool went to school and church together in Clarion, Iowa when they were kids, and they have worked side-by-side at numerous wrestling events.
“To say we were good friends would be an understatement,” added Johnson, “It was a huge loss to me and the wrestling world when Dan passed in May of 2020.”
Johnson adds that his biggest accomplishment as it relates to the award would be the fact that he has been able to contribute and help promote the great sport of wrestling and in the process- developed some great relationships and friendships.
“I have a passion for the sport of wrestling,” said Johnson, “and I love to give back to the great sport- I am not in it for the recognition.”
Johnson is now retired from teaching. After his teaching stint at Independence, John was at Hawkeye Community College for 5 years.
He is focusing on increasing his media presence within the sport of wrestling. Johnson recently returned from the USA Wrestling World Team trials in Lincoln Nebraska where he took photos.
“I have a pretty full slate again this year- season,” said Johnson, “I officiate pretty much year around- during the winter pretty much full-time between High School and College- I also do some early season Middle School and youth officiating. I also help mentor young officials.”