INDEPENDENCE MOTOR SPEEDWAY – In a season championship that came right down to the last night, Sean Johnson of Independence started the night with an 8-point lead over track legend Curt Martin. Johnson would start the feature race in 9th while Martin would start 8th.
The 37-year-old Johnson has been racing since he was 16 years old, starting his racing career in the Stock Car division and the last 10 years in the Late Model Division. After 12 years of Stock Car, the jump to Late Model for the veteran driver was a no brainer. Johnson has been a late model fan since he was a little kid sitting up in the stands watching his dad (Rick) race.
“I’ve loved late models ever since I was a little boy… They were the loudest and the fastest, that’s why I liked them,” said Johnson.
The change to Late Model was a struggle at times as the setup of the Late Model cars (and the racecar in-general) are totally different. Johnson says it’s still a struggle at times — jokingly.
“I had a couple 2nd-place finishes in my first year,” said Johnson, “but didn’t get my first late model win until my 2nd-year in 2015.”
After 4 track championships in the Stock Car Division – 3 in Independence and 1 in Mason City, it took Johnson 8 years to win his first Late Model track championship.
On Saturday night, Johnson and Martin would battle it out and the race came down to the last lap where Martin would win the race, but Johnson would finish in 4th-place, winning his 2nd track championship. A flat tire on the last lap kept Johnson from possibly contending for the win – moving up to 2nd-place, but as fate would have it, it was the last lap and Johnson only dropped to 4th.
Now it has been back-to-back track championships here in Independence for Johnson – winner in 2022 & 2023. He has won 19 features in his career.
If you sit in the stands at the Independence Motor Speedway, the obvious fanbase belongs to two drivers – Martin and Johnson. As the years go on the more #8 red (Johnson Racing) shirts you see in the crowd, including Sean’s wife and kids and a dozen (probably two dozen) family and friends sitting in their familiar every Saturday spots. He’s made a name for himself and continues to be one of the guys to beat every week. And after consecutive championships – I’d say he is the guy to beat.