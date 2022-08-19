Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Independence, Iowa (August 13th, 2022) — Saturday Night was a cool summer night but the racing action was heated and exciting all night long on the 3/8 mile Independence Motor Speedway. Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models competed for the Sunoco Race Fuel $250 bonus and the question going in could anybody stop Tony Olson’s streak in the IMCA Sport Mods.

Ninety-eight cars checked in for the next to last race night of the 2022 season. After the heat races, track prep crew went to work to make turns three and four more racy for the features and that turned out to be a fantastic idea as the features were exciting from start to finish. Final checkered flag waived at 9:41pm.

