WATERLOO – For Hunger Action Month® this September, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank will join other member food banks across the Feeding America Network in the fight to raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the United States. We are working to make a real and lasting impact on hunger in their communities, and we are asking for the public’s support in volunteer hours, donations, and advocacy. Help us make the one in thirteen people across northeast Iowa that are food insecure become none in thirteen people.
This year’s campaign presents the hope that we know is true; when people are fed, futures are nourished. “Everyone needs nutritious food to thrive, yet over 29,000 people in northeast Iowa are food insecure. Joining us in the movement to end hunger helps ensure everyone, no matter their race, background, or zip code, has access to food and resources needed to thrive.” said Barb Prather, Executive Director of NEIFB.
During the month of September, people across northeast Iowa can get involved by learning, committing, and speaking up about ways to end hunger.
- Stone Soul Picnic, Monday, Sept. 11: Enjoy live music, games, and entertainment while raising funds and awareness for NEIFB’s Children’s programs at Gateway Park in Cedar Falls from 11 a.m.to 6 p.m.
- Wear Orange: Orange is the color of Hunger, and on Hunger Action Day Friday, Sept. 15, we join together by wearing orange, turning city landmarks orange and encouraging our community to speak out against hunger.
- Family Volunteer Night, Wednesday, Sept. 27: We are so excited for NEIFB’s family event where kids of all ages can play games, win prizes, and learn how the Food Bank feeds northeast Iowa. This open-house style event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. and is a great way for families with children of all ages to participate and visit the Food Bank.
- Advocate: Follow the Northeast Iowa Food Bank on social media @NEIFB or @NEIFBank and share our posts about local hunger.
- Volunteer opportunities: The Northeast Iowa Food Bank offers multiple times and opportunities to get involved in feeding northeast Iowa. Become a volunteer at go.neifb.org/volunteer.
- Donations: Every 25 dollars donated to NEIFB can provide up to 100 meals to people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Help us, join the fight.
More information regarding Northeast Iowa Food Bank and community events can be found on NEIFB socials and website at http://neifb.org/.
Hunger Action Month is a time for everyone across the country, and especially locally, to collectively act against hunger. You can choose to donate or advocate. You can choose to volunteer or raise awareness. You can choose to help end hunger. Learn more about how you can join the fight to end hunger by visiting go.neifb.org/HAM23.