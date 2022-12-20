INDEPENDENCE – Cedar Rock State Park invites you to participate in the 2023 First Day Hike Challenge to ring in the New Year through the digital State Park Passport. You may also join the staff and Friends of Cedar Rock on a free, guided hike on New Year’s Day. Hikers can meet at 1 p.m. at the Cedar Rock Visitor Center in the park for a 1½ mile hike.
“First Day Hikes are a popular tradition in state parks, and the Passport is a great way for people to enjoy winter hikes on their own or with their family,” said Sherry Arntzen, Bureau Chief of Parks, Forests and Preserves.
With the First Day Hike Challenge, park visitors can check into Cedar Rock State Park, along with more than 50 participating state parks on the passport from Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 through the end of Sunday, Jan. 2, 2023. Every check-in will qualify for a prize drawing of a 2-night stay at a cabin at Pine Lake State Park. Restrictions will apply on the cabin stay, with reservation fees and other business rules applying.
Visitors can go to as many parks as they wish during the weekend — every check-in counts as a contest entry. Additionally, visitors will find trail suggestions and directions from park staff under the “More Info” tab for each park entry on the passport.
At Cedar Rock State Park, visitors can participate in a guided hike. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of Cedar Rock. Leading this year’s Cedar Rock hike will be local Yoga instructor, Julia Andreini. Interested participants can enjoy a brief, gentle yoga and breathing experience focused on connecting our bodies and minds with nature and setting intentions for the new year.
Hikers can expect to be surrounded by the quiet beauty of nature in winter, and experience spectacular views, beautiful settings, and the cultural treasures offered by Iowa’s state parks. Hikers should dress for the weather, including sturdy boots, and keep track of current weather conditions.
Cedar Rock State Park is located at 2611 Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd. Independence 50644.
For more details on First Day Hikes in Iowa’s State Parks, and to find links to sign up for the Parks Passport, visit www.iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes.