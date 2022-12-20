Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Cedar Rock Hike Yoga

INDEPENDENCE – Cedar Rock State Park invites you to participate in the 2023 First Day Hike Challenge to ring in the New Year through the digital State Park Passport. You may also join the staff and Friends of Cedar Rock on a free, guided hike on New Year’s Day. Hikers can meet at 1 p.m. at the Cedar Rock Visitor Center in the park for a 1½ mile hike.

“First Day Hikes are a popular tradition in state parks, and the Passport is a great way for people to enjoy winter hikes on their own or with their family,” said Sherry Arntzen, Bureau Chief of Parks, Forests and Preserves.

