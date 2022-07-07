Jordynn L. Eschweiler, 15, of Westgate, Iowa, died suddenly on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Oelwein from complications of surgery. Jordynn LaRae Eschweiler was born May 28, 2007, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Justin David Eschweiler and Jamie Renee Buehler.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Westgate, Iowa, with Rev. Kent Peck officiating. Visitation is from 4:00 to 7:30 P.M. Friday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Maynard and for one hour before the service at the church on Saturday. Interment is at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Westgate, Iowa. Condolences may be sent to Jamie Vargason, 200 Jamison Street, Westgate, IA 50681, or Justin Eschweiler, 1321 1st Street SE, Oelwein, IA 50662. Memorials can also be contributed at the Go Fund Me account on the funeral home website. www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com