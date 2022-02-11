BRANDON – Joseph “Joe” L. Erger, 91, of Brandon, Iowa died on Monday, February 7, 2022, at the ABCM Rehabilitation Center West Campus in Independence, Iowa.
The funeral service was held at 11 am. Friday, Feb. 11 at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. Burial was held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Urbana. Visitation was held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, and from 9 a.m. until service on Friday at the funeral home.
Joe was born on July 10, 1930, in Brandon, the son of John and Dorothy A. (Schlotterbeck) Erger. He was raised on his family farm just east of Brandon and attended the Brandon School. In 1953, Joe married Mary D. Gates at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Together they made their home in Elk Run Heights for several years. During this time Joe went to work at Rath Packing in Waterloo. He worked there for twenty-four years. In 1962, they purchased a farm south of Brandon and Joe went back to farming and raising hogs for many years.
He is survived by his children: Garry (Peg) Erger, Independence, Barb Albert, Brandon, Mary Jo (Jim) Wonnacott, Norfolk, Neb., and Donald Erger, Brandon; ten grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters: Donna Wetzel, Cedar Rapids, Marlys Stuffen, Cedar Rapids, and Julia McDonald, Boulder, Colo.; three brothers: Earl (Yvonne) Erger, Brandon, Harold (Betty) Erger, Center Point, and Bill Erger, Princeton, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy Erger; a son Tony Erger; and a sister, Darlene Shetler.
