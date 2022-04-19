INDEPENDENCE – Joseph Robert Bagby, surrounded by friends and family, died peacefully on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 22 at the Reiff Family Center — Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Rosary will be said at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Born to Joseph Charles Bagby and Mary Jean Bagby (née Kane) on October 6, 1944, “Little Joe” grew up on a small farm in Buchanan County, Iowa alongside thirteen brothers and sisters: Mary Ann, Francis, Jim, Linda, Pat, Darlene, Randy, Tom, Susie, Gene, Jerry, Wayne, and Sandy. Joe graduated from Saint John’s Catholic High School in Independence and then served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Army.
With cool hair, a tough look, and a blue ‘65 Mustang, Joe met Dixie Lee Brown. They married on a hot day in October 1968 and continued to love each other through their final moments together, over 53 years later. Joe and Dixie have two children and several honorary children: Tina Bagby Solis (née Bagby) and her husband, Eric Wayne Solis, of Glencoe, Ill.; Todd Joseph Bagby and his wife, Dr. Heidi Lynn Erickson, of Saint Louis Park, Minn.; and Ana Cristina Villalobos of Bogotá, Colombia.
Joe and Dixie Bagby owned and operated J & D Body Shop, which served Independence and neighboring communities for 49 years. Joe loved his work in automotive collision repair and towing and recovery, and he loved helping people, providing 24/7 emergency services to law enforcement and other public safety agencies, utilities, and the community at large. For many years, Joe provided one of the main attractions for the local Fourth of July parade, a 150-foot procession of shiny black tow trucks, each one towing the next, with lights shining, horns blaring, and candy flying into the crowds.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.