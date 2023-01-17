Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Joyce I. Lohman-Pipho, 75, of Independence, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinic in Iowa City.

A private service will be held at a later date.

