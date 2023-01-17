INDEPENDENCE – Joyce I. Lohman-Pipho, 75, of Independence, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinic in Iowa City.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Joyce was born on February 8, 1947, in Independence, the daughter of Donald A. and Margaret E. (Catt) Lohman. She was raised in Independence and was a 1965 graduate of the Independence High School. In 1978, Joyce married Jerry A. Pipho, and raised their children together. She worked as a clerk and department manager, for over twenty years at the Walmart in Independence.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Pipho, Independence; a son, Darrin Mattesen, Cedar Rapids; a step-son, Shane Pipho, Dunkerton; two step-grandchildren; a great step-grandson; two aunts: Marlene Hettinger and Anna Marie Catt; and many cousins.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Margaret Lohman; and a brother, Donald M. Lohman.
