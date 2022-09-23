Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A state district court judge is expected to decide next week whether to grant a pipeline company immediate access to a Woodbury County property for survey work, according to court records.

Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that wants to build a liquid carbon dioxide pipeline in the state, is seeking court orders against four sets of landowners in three counties who have barred the company’s agents from surveying their properties to determine the path and depth of the proposed pipeline.

