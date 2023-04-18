INDEPENDENCE – Judith D. Smith, 66 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died at her home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the White Funeral Home in Independence from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, with a Remembrance Service at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Sheda officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
Judy was born on August 14, 1956, in Independence, the daughter of Keith Kirby and Betty Lou (Harn) Wilson. On March 14, 1988, she and Raymond Lee Smith were married in Junction City, Kansas. He preceded her in death in 2017.
Judy is survived by a son; three sisters; and a brother. She is also survived by two step sons.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and four sisters.