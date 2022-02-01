INDEPENDENCE – Judy Kress, 72 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at her home.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at the First Presbyterian Church in Rowley with Pastor Lisa Ross Thedens officiating. Burial will be in Rowley Cemetery in Rowley. Visitation is from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. The family requests those attending wear their favorite sports apparel.
Judy was born in Independence on March 8, 1949, the daughter of Max A. and Wilma R. (Haines) Beachler. She graduated from high school in Independence with the Class of 1967. Judy was previously married to Duane L. Carver and has three daughters. On December 24, 1986, she and Alan Kress were married at the First Presbyterian Church in Rowley. Judy was a library associate at West Elementary School in Independence. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rowley where she served as a Ruling Elder. She also participated in the Buchanan County Relay for Life.
Judy is survived by her husband, Alan; two daughters: Jami J. (Jeremy) Dunn of Marion, and Jodi K. (Cory) Brewer of Independence; two grandchildren; a brother, Jim K. (Jean) Beachler of Robins; and her many grand fur babies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Don G. Brunko; a daughter, Nicole L. Carver; and a brother, William M. Beachler.
