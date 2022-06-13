Judy Parker, of Independence peacefully passed away on April 29, 2022, in the presence of her loving children. Survived by her children Rick (Nancy) Kite of Independence, Lisa Studebaker of Waterloo, Darren (Melissa) Kite of Jesup; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and two sisters. Preceded in death by her parents; two sons Bobby and Tommy Kite; a brother and husband Dennis Parker.
A celebration of life will take place this Saturday, June 18th beginning at 12 p.m. at the American Legion, Jesup, Iowa with inurnment to follow at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Memorials may be directed to the family.