Independence, IA (50644)

Today

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Visibility reduced by smoke. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.