Dear Friends of the Julie Jack Memorial Golf Tournament,
The 2023 Julie Jack Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, July 22nd. We thank you for being part of the tournament’s success in its past twelve years, whether you were a hole sponsor, a volunteer, or a golf team member. The tournaments have been very successful and a wonderful tribute to Julie.
In May of 2023, Julie Jack Scholarships were awarded to Marleigh Louvar and Korver Hupke. Past recipients include Alyssa Larson, Teegan McEnany, Brooke Beatty, Mary Puffett, Logan Schmitt, Mackenzie Hupke, Hunter Shannon, Jadah Krieger, Zachery Snyder, Andrue Wright, Brittany Larsen, Megann Kinseth, Chase Straw, Brittney Fuller, Kyle Fank, Jenna Wilkinson, Andrew Meiborg, Nick Fuller, Emily Hickey, Adam Ownby, and Catie Flaucher.
We are writing today to ask your continued support as we raise dollars in Julie’s memory to help future Independence High School graduates in their collegiate endeavors. Would you please consider a hole sponsorship of $50, putting together a team to play in the tournament, or both? As a hole sponsor you will be recognized on the printed tournament brochure and with a hole sponsor sign.
Contact Marv Hosch at 507-864-2262 or Mike Hosch at 319-521-2675 for details and/or to sponsor a hole.
Call Three Elms Golf Course at 319-334-4235 to reserve a spot for your team (rain date July 23rd).