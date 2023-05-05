I will never forget that afternoon in May when our house was packed with aunts, uncles, and cousins. The adults were inside playing cards, but all the cousins were lined up along the driveway to witness a feat never to be repeated.
I pedaled my sister’s purple bike as fast as I could. Down the driveway, around the puddle, through the gravel, and then off the end of a makeshift ramp. My plan was to have enough velocity to launch myself over the creek and land safely among the maple trees growing in the woods. And for a brief moment there was nothing but air underneath those bald Kmart bike tires.
In all my calculations I forgot about gravity. Milliseconds into my flight I was brought back down to earth and quickly tumbled into the murky creek water below. My cousins thought I was crazy. They were quick to point out my failure and the damage to Cindy’s bicycle. Those were all valid points. But something else also transpired that sunny afternoon in May: I jumped and they didn’t.
My infamous jump happened nearly 50 years ago. And, no, if I had the chance, I wouldn’t dare to attempt that feat again. I’m wiser now. I’m now able to consider what could have happened. What if I hit a rock or blew out a tire? What if the ramp collapsed? What if… well, there’s a thousand things that could have gone wrong.
What happened to that wildly optimistic boy who wasn’t afraid to take a once in a lifetime jump? Who stole that adventurous spirit from his heart? Where is that child who had no looming questions haunting his mind? How long has it been since that kid took a risk? What happened? Life happened. Life has a way of squashing that childlike abandonment and replacing it with a large amount of timidity.
Wisdom is a wonderful gift. Here’s a question for you though: Could it be we fail to take risks not because we are governed by wisdom, but we are grounded by fear?
The disciples of Jesus were arguing one day over who was the greatest. After listening to this silly dispute for a while Jesus, “… called a little child to him, and placed the child among them. And he said: ‘Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 18:2-3). Children trust. Children believe. Children jump.
On another occasion there were over 5,000 hungry people listening to Jesus teach. The “wise” disciples thought it best to send the people to the nearby towns where they could find a hamburger joint. But it was a little boy who jumped at the chance to offer his lunch to Jesus. It made no sense to give away his meal. After all, at the moment he gave his lunch away he had nothing and that happy meal would never be enough to feed everyone. But he jumped at the chance!
It’s when we “Jump” that we are in the arena where miracles can happen. Think about it. A woman bleeding for 12 years jumped at the chance to touch Jesus. A blind man jumped as Jesus walked by and had his prayer answered. Peter jumped out of a sinking boat and walked on water. A dying thief took his jump just moments before he died and wound up in Paradise.
How long has it been since you jumped and trusted God to take care of you? What would it take for you to recapture your childlike faith in God? He’s a good Father who is able to catch His children when they trust Him and just jump.