After the June 7 primary election, the votes are in and unofficial results for Buchanan County have been tabulated. The Republican took 1,347 or 59.76% of the 2,254 ballots while Democrats cast 907 votes or 40.24%.
Federal Races
US Senator
In the race for the Republican runner for the United States Senator, current Senator Chuck Grassley took 971 or 73.84% votes of the 1,315 ballots cast, beating the opposing runner Jim Carlin with 344 or 26.16% of the votes.
Chuck Grassley will be running this November against the winning Democratic nominee for United States Senator, Michael Franken who received 510 votes or 56.60% beating both Abby Finkenauer who received 368 votes or 40.84%, and Glenn Hurst who received 23 votes or 2.55%.
US Representative — District 2
In the race for United States Representative District 2, Republican nominee Ashley Hinson ran unopposed receiving 1,180 or 100% of the votes. Hinson will be running in November against the Democratic nominee, Liz Mathis who ran unopposed receiving 855 or 100% of the votes in her party.
State Races
Governor
In the race for Governor, the Republicans elected the current Governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds who will run against the Democratic nominee Deidre DeJear on November 8. Both ran unopposed in their parties. Reynolds garnered 1,218 votes or 100% while DeJear received 824 votes or 100%.
Secretary of State
In the Secretary of State race, Republican Paul. D. Pate was unopposed and took 1,179 or 100% of the votes. He will be running against the Democratic nominee, Joel Miller who received 694 or 84.12% of the votes. Miller won over Eric Van Lancker who took 131 or 15.88% of the votes.
Auditor of State
Todd Halbur won the Republican nomination for Auditor of State with 652 or 58.48% of the votes. Halbur was nominated over Mary Ann Hanusa who received 463 or 41.52% of the votes.
In the Auditor of State race, Todd Halbur will be running against the Democratic nominee Rob Sand who ran unopposed and received 838 or 100% of the votes.
Treasurer of State
In the Republican race for Treasurer of State Roby Smith ran unopposed and took 1,102 or 100.00% of the votes. Roby Smith will be running against the Democratic nominee for Treasurer of State Michael L. Fitzgerald who also ran unopposed receiving 836 or 100.00% of the votes.
Secretary of Agriculture
In the race for Secretary of Agriculture, Republicans elected Mike Naig who ran unopposed receiving 1,158 or 100.00% of the votes. Naig will be running against the Democratic nominee, John Norwood who also ran unopposed receiving 797 or 100.00% of the votes.
Attorney General
In the race for Attorney General, Republicans elected Brenna Bird who ran unopposed receiving 1,100 or 100.00% of the votes. Bird will be running against the Democratic nominee, Tom Miller who also ran unopposed receiving 855 or 100% of the votes.
State Representative District 67
In the race for State Representative District 67, the Republican nominee Craig Johnson ran unopposed receiving 744 or 100% of the votes. Johnson will be running against Democratic nominee Terry McGovern, who ran unopposed and received 476 or 100% of the votes in his party.
State Representative District 68
In the race for State Representative District 68, the Republican nominee Chad Ingels ran unopposed receiving 396 or 100% of the votes. There is no Democratic nominee for State Representative District 68.
Local Races
County Treasurer
In the race for County Treasurer, Republican nominee Gina Mether ran unopposed receiving 1,152 or 100% of the votes. There is no Democratic nominee for County Treasurer.
County Recorder
In the race for County Recorder, the Democratic nominee Michelle Mangrich ran unopposed taking 822 or 100.00% of the votes. There is no Republican nominee for the County Treasurer.
County Attorney
In the race for County Attorney, the Democratic nominee Shawn Harden ran unopposed receiving 794 or 100.00% of the votes. There is no Republican nominee for the County Attorney.
County Board of Supervisors
In the race for the County Board of Supervisors, two nominees from each party were to be chosen. For the Republicans, the two nominees chosen were John Kurtz who received 429 votes or 19.05%, and Dawn Vogel who received 556 votes or 24.69%. Kurtz and Vogel triumphed over: Charles Pete Gaumer who received 198 votes or 8.79%, Gary G. Crawford who received 389 votes or 17.27%, John Lynch who received 349 votes or 15.50%, and Charlie Hamilton who received 331 votes or 14.70%.
Republican nominees for County Board of Supervisors Kurtz and Vogel will be running against the Democratic nominee for County Board of Supervisors, Dennis Fuller who ran unopposed receiving 774 or 100.00% of the votes.