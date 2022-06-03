There are roughly 8 million people in the United States with PTSD every year. 8 Million! And 1 in 13 people will experience PTSD in their lifetime… The good news is that treatment can help. The bad news is even though most PTSD treatments help, a majority of the people with PTSD don’t receive the help they need. This is why the month of June is PTSD awareness month. Please, help spread the word that effective PTSD treatments are available and beneficial!
PTSD symptoms may include reliving the event. These common reexperiencing symptoms include flashbacks or reliving the trauma over and over again, possibly even feeling physical symptoms or pain. Other reexperiencing symptoms include nightmares and frightening thoughts.
Anyone who has experienced or witnessed a traumatic event can have Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Everyone with PTSD — whether they are Veterans or civilian survivors of sexual assault, car accidents, natural disasters, abuse, or other traumatic events — needs to know these two things. One, treatments really do work and two, they can lead to a better quality of life. Don’t believe me? See these statistics… One study found as many as 46 percent of people with PTSD improved within six weeks of beginning psychotherapy. Researchers also found as many as 62 percent of people receiving medication for PTSD show improvement.
After experiencing a challenging event, it can be extremely challenging to find support. But, it’s good to know that caring for yourself and others is especially important after experiencing trauma. If you don’t know where to go for help, you can always check in with your primary care physician. Also, you can search online for hotlines, social services, or mental health professionals for resources on how to get further help.