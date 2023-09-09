INDEPENDENCE, Iowa – On September 5, 2023, a Buchanan County jury found Scott Neil Brown, 34, of Independence, Iowa, guilty of five counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree.
Following an initial report on February 3, 2023, an investigation by the Independence Police Department revealed Brown committed multiple sex acts upon a child under the age of 12 between August 2019 and February 2023.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a future date. An imposed prison sentence is required. If the Court imposes consecutive sentences, Brown faces up to 125 years in prison for which he must serve 87 ½ years before being eligible for parole. If the Court imposes concurrent sentences, Brown faces up to 25 years in prison for which he must serve 17 ½ years before being eligible for parole. Brown will also be required to pay various civil penalties, submit a physical specimen for DNA profiling and complete sex offender treatment.
Following completion of his prison sentence, Brown will be on the sex offender registry for life and remain under supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections as if on parole for the remainder of his life.
Brown is being held without bond pending sentencing.
The Buchanan County Attorney’s Office would like to thank Assistant Attorney General Monty Platz from the Statewide Prosecutions Section of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and Sgt. Andrew Isley from the Independence Police Department for their continued assistance in the prosecution of this matter.