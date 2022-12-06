INDEPENDENCE – The Falcon Center is hosting the 25th Annual Just for Kids Holiday Store from 9 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, Dec. 10. Crafters will be on hand to sell small items for under $10 to children of ALL ages. Volunteers will help make the day run smoothly. Gifts may be wrapped and ready to take home to put under the tree.
“Thanks to a wonderful group of very generous individuals,” said Angie Kiler, Program & Aquatics Coordinator for Independence Parks & Recreation Department, “we will have baked goods to enjoy throughout the day -while they last.”