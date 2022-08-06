INDEPENDENCE – As the Dog Days of Summer come to a close, so does the career of beloved Independence K9 Officer Tyton. After seven years of service, K9 Tyton’s last duty shift was Saturday, June 30 with his handler Officer Chris Cass.
In March, the Independence City Council was presented a letter from Family Animal Care (formerly Pipestone Vet Clinic) stating in part that Tyton was, “showing the effects of the strenuous lifestyle required to service to this community. Tyton’s age, being now over eight years old, places him physiologically as a human in their late sixties or early seventies. As with us when we age, Tyton’s heart is still in the job, but his body can no longer perform as is required by his profession.”