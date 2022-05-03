INDEPENDENCE – Karen A. Fox, 60, of Independence, Iowa died on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Unity Point – St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Inurnment was held at St. John’s Cemetery. Visitation was held on Sunday, April 30, from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Reiff Family Center in Independence.
Karen was born on April 17, 1962, in Oklahoma City, Okla., the daughter of Marvin and Annabel (Lyod) Threlkeld. On February 16, 1985, she married Duane D. Fox at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence.
She is survived by her husband, Duane Fox, Independence and her mother, Anna Threlkeld.
Karen is preceded in death by her father, Marvin Threlkeld.