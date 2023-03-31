LARAMIE, Wyo. – Karen Kay Nelson, 62, was called home to be with her lord and savior Jesus Christ, and passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Laramie, Wyoming.
Karen was brought into the world by her parents Charles and Beulah Ghere on April 29, 1960, in Independence, Iowa. Karen graduated from Independence High School in the class of 1979. Karen was blessed with a loving marriage to her husband, Dan, for thirty-seven years. Karen was adored by her four children: Megan, Anna, Greta, Josef; and her eight grandchildren.
Karen is preceded in death by her mother; all grandparents; one aunt; and one uncle.
Karen is survived in death by her husband; her father; her brother; all four of her children; all eight grandchildren; one aunt; one uncle; and several cousins.
A graveside ceremony and celebration of life will be held at a later date in Springfield, Missouri.
Visit www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences.