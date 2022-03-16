Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Indee boys bball Michael Kascel All-State 031622

Senior Michael Kascel was selected to the 3A 2nd-Team All-State team.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

INDEPENDENCE – Senior big man, Michael Kascel has been named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) 2nd Team All-State.

Kascel – a senior for the Mustangs – was a dominant force inside, leading the WaMaC in several categories including rebounding and blocked shots. Kascel shot 70% from the field leading the Mustangs to their first winning season (regular season) in 4 years.

“Really happy for Michael, he’s put in a lot of extra time and committed to improve his skill set, produced on the court and now is getting recognized for his efforts. His All-State selection and other awards he’s been receiving places him in a unique small group in school history in regard to the Boys’ Basketball Program.

When you take 56 All Substate players who were nominated for All-State and then shrink that down to 24 All-State players in Class 3A, his 2nd Team selection helps you understand what an honor that is. Our team not being at Wells Fargo Arena last week makes getting All-State recognition even that much more difficult and to still have Coaches and Sports Writers across the state know who he is, his stats, and vote for him makes it even that more special.

Michael led Class 3A in 3 different categories and led the WaMaC West in 9 different categories and 2nd in another, was Player of the Year Finalist in the conference, and continues to be recognized for his play on the court over the winter.

His 2nd Team All-State honor is one that helps promote the WaMaC Conference, the Independence School District, and our Boys Basketball Program. Most of all, as we continue to build the basketball program back to a consistent competitive level, Michael’s All-State Recognition, other honors he is receiving, and the school basketball records he has set allows our younger athletes to see him as an inspiration and set their own goals and aspirations for their future.

Kascel’s improvement over the past two seasons has been really rewarding to be a part of. The impact he has made on our program will be remembered for quite some time. Mike will be missed, and we wish him nothing but, the best in the future.” — Coach Chad Beatty.

Class 3A

FIRST TEAM

Cole Glasgow-sr Dallas Center-Grimes

Ashton Hermann-sr Ballard

Karl Miller-sr Pella

Karter Petzenhauser Spencer

Colby Collison-jr Bondurant- Farrar

Brayson Laube-jr Marion

Shawn Gilbert-sr Central DeWitt

Jacob Runyan-sr Dallas Center-Grimes

SECOND TEAM

Caron Toebe-sr Clear Lake

Kaleb Booth-sr Carroll

MICHAEL KASCEL-sr Independence

Dayton Davis-sr Fort Madison

Ben Swails-sr Clear Creek-Amana

Jevin Sullivan-sr North Polk

Noah Mack-sr Assumption, Davenport

Joseph Bockman-sr Decorah

THIRD TEAM

Duke Faley-jr Dubuque Wahlert

Sam Wilt-sr Anamosa

Gibson McEwen-sr Central DeWitt

Kale Krogh-sr Ballard

Caleb Dreckman-sr LeMars

Levi Gurwell-sr Winterset

Kasen Bailey-sr Washington

Noah Allen-sr Pella

