INDEPENDENCE – Senior big man, Michael Kascel has been named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) 2nd Team All-State.
Kascel – a senior for the Mustangs – was a dominant force inside, leading the WaMaC in several categories including rebounding and blocked shots. Kascel shot 70% from the field leading the Mustangs to their first winning season (regular season) in 4 years.
“Really happy for Michael, he’s put in a lot of extra time and committed to improve his skill set, produced on the court and now is getting recognized for his efforts. His All-State selection and other awards he’s been receiving places him in a unique small group in school history in regard to the Boys’ Basketball Program.
When you take 56 All Substate players who were nominated for All-State and then shrink that down to 24 All-State players in Class 3A, his 2nd Team selection helps you understand what an honor that is. Our team not being at Wells Fargo Arena last week makes getting All-State recognition even that much more difficult and to still have Coaches and Sports Writers across the state know who he is, his stats, and vote for him makes it even that more special.
Michael led Class 3A in 3 different categories and led the WaMaC West in 9 different categories and 2nd in another, was Player of the Year Finalist in the conference, and continues to be recognized for his play on the court over the winter.
His 2nd Team All-State honor is one that helps promote the WaMaC Conference, the Independence School District, and our Boys Basketball Program. Most of all, as we continue to build the basketball program back to a consistent competitive level, Michael’s All-State Recognition, other honors he is receiving, and the school basketball records he has set allows our younger athletes to see him as an inspiration and set their own goals and aspirations for their future.
Kascel’s improvement over the past two seasons has been really rewarding to be a part of. The impact he has made on our program will be remembered for quite some time. Mike will be missed, and we wish him nothing but, the best in the future.” — Coach Chad Beatty.
Class 3A
FIRST TEAM
Cole Glasgow-sr Dallas Center-Grimes
Ashton Hermann-sr Ballard
Karl Miller-sr Pella
Karter Petzenhauser Spencer
Colby Collison-jr Bondurant- Farrar
Brayson Laube-jr Marion
Shawn Gilbert-sr Central DeWitt
Jacob Runyan-sr Dallas Center-Grimes
SECOND TEAM
Caron Toebe-sr Clear Lake
Kaleb Booth-sr Carroll
MICHAEL KASCEL-sr Independence
Dayton Davis-sr Fort Madison
Ben Swails-sr Clear Creek-Amana
Jevin Sullivan-sr North Polk
Noah Mack-sr Assumption, Davenport
Joseph Bockman-sr Decorah
THIRD TEAM
Duke Faley-jr Dubuque Wahlert
Sam Wilt-sr Anamosa
Gibson McEwen-sr Central DeWitt
Kale Krogh-sr Ballard
Caleb Dreckman-sr LeMars
Levi Gurwell-sr Winterset
Kasen Bailey-sr Washington
Noah Allen-sr Pella
