INDEPENDENCE – Senior Michael Kascel earned some hardware this postseason with a Unanimous 1st Team All-WaMaC selection.
Kascel scored 380 points in ’21-’22 for an average of 17.3 points per game. This was 2nd most in the WaMaC-West and 4th most over all in the WaMaC. Kascel was the #1 rebounder in the WaMaC-West with 186. This was 2nd most in the entire WaMaC. Kascel was the WaMaC leader in blocks with 66. He was 2nd in the WaMaC-West in Field Goals Made with 152, while leading the entire WaMaC in Field Goal Percentage (70.4%). Kascel was also 1st in the WaMaC-West in Free Throws Attempted (103) and Free Throws Made (74). 1st in the WaMaC in Offensive Rebounds per game (2.9), while also 1st in the WaMaC-West in Defensive rebounds per game (5.9).
Kascels stats were better than the Player of the year Derek Weisskopf (Williamsburg) in every main category.
Head Coach Chad Beatty added, “Although receiving a vote for WaMaC West POY(Player of the Year), Kascel did not receive the award. With the in conference stats mentioned above he should have been a slam dunk for that award in many people’s opinion, including mine. Michael’s improvement, impact, and production in the WaMaC conference over the past two seasons is arguably some of the best we’ve seen in quite some time. Where he’s come from the end of his sophomore season until now is truly amazing and it proves what commitment, taking hard coaching, and getting in the gym can do for you.”
Senior Daniel Brock was selected 2nd Team. Brock led the conference in 3-point Attempts with 176 and was 4th in the conference in 3-pointers Made with 54. Brock finished 5th overall in the WaMaC-West in Total Points with 249.
Daniel Brock, an honorable mention selection a year ago, 2nd Team All-Conference this season led the conference in 3FGA at 7.9 and was 2nd in 3FGM at 2.4 per game. Daniel averaged 11.3 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.4 SPG while shooting 33.3% from 3FG. “Like Kascel, Daniel is a kid who wasn’t in the conversation as a junior high player or underclassmen,” said Beatty, “Brock didn’t even play basketball as a Sophomore but, has been a gym rat most of his life and has a unique skill most don’t possess of shooting a basketball at a high level and was a large asset and fun to watch for us the past two seasons.”
Nick Homan was 4th in the conference in FG% at 59.6% while averaging 4.2 PPG, and 2.8 RPG. Nick’s impact for our team from our X-Mas break on was integral in our success down the stretch. “Homan was another player who wasn’t on the radar early in his career but, earned his minutes from buying into the team and understanding his role and taking pride in the little things,” said Coach Beatty.
Sawyer Wendling, now a two time Honorable Mention All-Conference Selection was 2nd in the conference in blocks and 4th in the conference in steals while averaging 7.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 2.8 APG, and 2.1 SPG. Wendling also shot 70% from the FT line this season.
”All of these guys are proof it’s not where you start in Club Basketball, Junior High, or even your Freshman and Sophomore seasons. Every administrator, teacher, and coach should be PROMOTING the sure will of these guys as examples to younger student-athletes to keep working, grinding, and believing so when an opportunity arises they’re ready to take it and run with it,” said Coach Beatty.
Coach Beatty added, “8 Years ago a year prior to my tenure, the Boys Basketball Program had15 Total Wins between all HS levels of Freshman, Sophomore, and Varsity. Last year we had 30 total Wins and this year we had 40 Total Wins. We might not be a current conference champion or at Wells Fargo next week but, that is an example of success. This group of seniors have been a large part of paving the way for this improvement and transformation of our basketball program. We will be forever grateful, Congrats and Best Wishes to all of them.”
2021-22 WaMaC WEST All-Conference
Boys Basketball Teams
- Unanimous Selection
1st Team:
- Derek Weisskopf 10 Williamsburg
- Ethan Harman 11 Williamsburg
- Jake Weber 12 Williamsburg
- Ben Swails 12 Clear Creek-Amana
- Kyle Schrepfer 10 Clear Creek-Amana
- Michael Kascel 12 Independence
Aiden Harris 12 Benton Community
2nd Team:
Will DeSmet 12 Williamsburg
Trey O’Neil 11 Williamsburg
Grant Kruse 12 Clear Creek-Amana
Daniel Brock 12 Independence
Easton Tupa 11 Center Point-Urbana
Evan Daugherty 11 Benton Community
Osceola Tyon 12 South Tama
WaMaC Recognition Award:
Blake Daugherty 11 Benton Community
Isaac Cretin 12 Benton Community
Gabe Hansen 12 Center Point-Urbana
Kanon Tupa 12 Center Point-Urbana
Harrison Rosenberg 12 Clear Creek-Amana
Gage Freeman 12 Clear Creek-Amana
Nick Homan 12 Independence
Sawyer Wendling 12 Independence
Trusten Rosenberger 12 South Tama
Kendall Balderas 12 South Tama
Benett Rickels 11 Vinton-Shellsburg
Cameron Dunbar 10 Vinton-Shellsburg
Madox Doehrmann 11 Williamsburg
Landon Jepson 11 Williamsburg
Player of the Year: Derek Weisskopf 10
Williamsburg