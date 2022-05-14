INDEPENDENCE – Senior Michael Kascel has signed his National Letter of Intent to further his academic and athletic career at Clarke University in Dubuque Iowa.
Michael is the son of Scott and Karen Kascel, and he has two sisters, Izabel and Everlee, along with one brother Ryland.
Kascel says he chose Clarke University over Mount Mercy and Grand View, because he loves Dubuque and has since he was a kid.
Kascel will be playing basketball for coaches Jim Blaine and Brandon Schwebke.
Other sports that Kascel has played and excelled at in high school include football, tennis, soccer, and track. Kascel has lettered in tennis.
Kascel was Unanimous 1st-Team All-Conference in both his junior and senior year and was All-State in his senior year.
Along with sports, Kascel has been awarded All-Academic honors in the conference and district in all four years of high school.
Kascel says that his highlight of his high school career was beating then ranked Clear Creek-Amana last season on their home court.
Michael would like to recognize his mom and dad, Coach Chad Beatty, Coach Dave Martin, Coach Tim Nelson, and all his teammates. These people have influenced him greatly.
Kascel has added his name to the Mustang’s record books in several categories including leader in Single Game Rebounding Record (22/2021). Kascel is also the record holder in Career Field Goal % (66.9%).
Kascel sits #9 in Points Scored in a Season (380), #5 in Career Rebounds, and #9 and #10 in Season Rebounding (187, 186).