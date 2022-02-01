INDEPENDENCE – Leonard L. Kaster Sr. and Vivian L. Wenger were married on Jan. 30, 1949, in Independence shortly after they graduated from Rowley High School.
Leonard is retired from John Deere’s and they both now reside at Lexington Estate where they have adjoining rooms.
They have three children: Kathy French of Cedar Falls, Leonard Jr. (Janie) Kaster of Hazleton, and David Kaster of Reedsburg, Wisconsin.
Cards and well wishes may be sent to the couple at 1600 1st Street E, Independence, IA 50644.