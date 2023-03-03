INDEPENDENCE – Katharine “Kitty” Korns Myers, 88 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence.
She was born on February 7, 1935, in Iowa City, the daughter of Horace Marshall and Mary (Bustard) Korns. She graduated from high school in Iowa City with the Class of 1953 and then earned a B.A. Degree in Journalism from the University of Iowa in 1957. She and Richard Allen Myers met during her freshman year at college, and they were married on February 22, 1958, in Pensacola, Florida. He preceded her in death in 2003.
The Myers family moved to Independence in 1968. Kitty was active with the Boy Scouts, the Peoples Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, P.E.O., and mentoring in the Independence school system. She was a mentor for 10 years and was named Mentor of the Year in one of those years. She also helped organize the Hospice of Buchanan County (Cedar Valley Hospice).
During her college years, she was the Drum Major for the Scottish Highlanders at the U. of Iowa. She was able to travel with them to the Rose Bowl and also to Europe.
Kitty loved Hawkeye sports, all animals (especially her faithful companion, Tebow), and going to the lake in Minnesota with her family.
Kitty is survived by two sons, David (Julie) Myers of Barron, Wis., and Andy Myers of Iowa City; and one daughter, Cathy (Tim) Fehr of Iowa City. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Jenny Myers of Silver Springs, Md., Chris Myers of Eau Claire, Wis., Tom Myers of Barron, Wis., Rachel Fehr of Washington, D.C., and Lauren Fehr of Minneapolis, Minn.
Kitty’s family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Prairie Hills for their kindness and wonderful care. And to Kathy Hocken for her constant and enduring care and friendship.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.