JESUP – Kathleen Frances Schwennen, 92 years old, of Jesup, Iowa, died of natural causes, Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at her home in Jesup.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, Jesup, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup.
Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 11, at the White Funeral Home in Jesup. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Kathleen was born March 9, 1931, in rural Grundy County, the daughter of Henry Kruger and Tillie (VanHauten) Kruger. She attended school in Bristow. On March 12, 1949, she was united in marriage to Jacob Schwennen in Dumont. The couple farmed together and raised their family in the Nashua, Plainfield, and Dumont areas, before moving to rural Jesup. Jacob preceded her in death on March 23, 1976. Kathleen worked as a cook at West Village Care Center in Independence, for 15 years and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Jesup. She enjoyed volunteering with the church and was a past president of the United Methodist Women’s Group.
Kathleen is survived by her children, Jerry (Janice) Schwennen of Jesup, Kathy (Joseph) Kelly of Muscatine, Shyann (James) Bohling of Jesup, and Shelly (Kevin) Harp of Jesup; 13 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Cindy Kruger of Athens, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jacob Schwennen; two sons, Danny Schwennen and Larry Schwennen; and one brother, Mengel Kruger.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, is assisting the family with arrangements.
