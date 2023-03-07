INDEPENDENCE – Kathryn P. “Kathy” Bellendier, 72 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Independence. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Bellendier was born on April 29, 1950, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of James Truman and Margie Alice (Mary) Downs. On November 13, 1965, she and Thomas Wayne Bellendier were married at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. He preceded her in death in 2020. She is survived by a son; a daughter; three brothers; and three sisters. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons; and one brother in infancy.