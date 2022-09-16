INDEPENDENCE – Kathryn L. Ratliff, 81, of Independence, IA died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Hope Wesleyan Church in Independence, IA. Burial will be held at Union Cemetery in Aurora, IA at 9:30 AM on Tuesday. Visitation will be held from 5 PM until 7 PM on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA.
Kathryn was born on July 9, 1941, in Independence, IA the daughter of Ervie R. and Ruth M. (Duckett) Ehler. She spent the first years of her life in Lamont, IA. The Ehler family later made Oelwein, IA home and she was a 1959 graduate of Oelwein High School and went to receive a bachelor’s degree in 1991 from Emaus Bible College in Dubuque, IA. On April 12, 1959. Kathy married Loren E. Ratliff, they lived in Germany and California for several years and in 1963, made their home in Independence, IA. She founded the American Family Insurance location in Independence, IA, and worked there as an Agent for many years.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Ervie and Ruth Ehler, and her husband, Loren Ratliff.