INDEPENDENCE – Kathryn L. Ratliff, 81, of Independence, IA died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Hope Wesleyan Church in Independence, IA. Burial will be held at Union Cemetery in Aurora, IA at 9:30 AM on Tuesday. Visitation will be held from 5 PM until 7 PM on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA.

