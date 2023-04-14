OELWEIN – Kay S. Pittman, 83, of Independence, Iowa, died Tuesday evening, April 11, 2023, at UnityPoint – Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, at the Stanley Union Church in Stanley with Rev. Phil Rownd officiating. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Monday. Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
Kay Sandra King was born July 25, 1939, in Oelwein, the daughter of Harold L. and LaVonne (DeMoss) King. She married Garold Lanell Titus and this union was blessed with five children. They later divorced. On October 23, 1993, Kay married Edward John Pittman in Cedar Falls.
Kay is survived by her five children; and special friend: Larry Heggebo of Waterloo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ed Pittman.