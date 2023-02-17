INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Dollars for Scholars is excited to announce that it has received a sizeable donation from Dr. Dan and Vicki Kegler. This generous donation will go to establish an endowment fund, which will fund the Kegler Family Scholarship. This endowment will support a scholarship of approximately $1,000 each year, which Independence Area Dollars for Scholars will distribute to a local graduating senior to help with their college expenses.
“Independence Area Dollars for Scholars is extremely grateful to Dr. Dan and Vicki Kegler for their generous donation that will provide a wonderful scholarship for years to come”, said President Erik Bohlken.