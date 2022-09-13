Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Keierleber wins award

Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt (left), Buchanan County Engineer Brian Keierleber, and Paul Schmitz, CPM (Market Manager — Public Roads at Tensar International Corporation).

 Courtesy Photo

DES MOINES – While attending the annual Iowa State Association of Counties in Des Moines in August, Buchanan County Engineer was presented an “Innovators & Influencers Award” on behalf of the Resilient Roads Roundtable.

The Resilient Road Roundtable is a gathering of organizations with a common interest in improving the resiliency and longevity of America’s roadways; roads that are safer, smoother, more sustainable and better able to rebound from extreme conditions, without increasing the cost to build and maintain. The organizations include businesses, academia and government agencies.

