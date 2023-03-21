INDEPENDENCE – Keith R. Megonigle, 87, of Independence, Iowa died Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the home of his daughter in Denver, Iowa.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Keith was born on November 25, 1935 in Independence, the son of Samuel and Golda (Hamilton) Megonigle. He was a 1954 graduate of the Jesup High School and served in the US Navy from 1955 thru 1959.
He is survived by a daughter, Karen (Keith) Martin, Denver, Iowa; and a sister, Betty Lyons, Independence; a brother: William Megonigle of Texas.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, a son: Roger Megonigle; two great grandchildren; two sisters: Iona Copenhaver and Mary Jo Schmitz; and a brother; Jack Megonigle.
